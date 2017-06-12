Man gets 20 years in robbery that led to a death

A Terre Haute man received a 20-year sentence Thursday for pleading guilty in connection with a May 2014 homicide near downtown Terre Haute. Alex Hallett-Miles, 29, almost had to face trial for murder, however, due to his own statements that a prosecutor and the judge called "offensive" and "self-serving" as Hallett-Miles denied intending to rob the victim, who died during a drug deal gone bad.

