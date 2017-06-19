Man faces burglary, aggravated batter...

Man faces burglary, aggravated battery charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Terre Haute man has been charged with burglary and aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a man he encountered in his ex-girlfriend's home. Mark A. Wilson, 31, was arrested Thursday on felony charges including battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Anderson 8 min UHAPPY 6
jason althiede (May '13) 10 min Lillian 9
Evicted 3 hr Hangten 5
Burger King Wabash 3 hr UnhappyCustomer 19
David Fuson Lipstick 3 hr Beef 31
What's up with the price of gas? 3 hr really the idiot 13
Robin Stewart 4 hr Small fry 14
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 4 hr Pleadeal 24
big fat lazy men 15 hr A philosopher 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC