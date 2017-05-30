Man charged in Elkhart slaying says h...

Man charged in Elkhart slaying says he met victim online

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 2 hrs ago, titled Man charged in Elkhart slaying says he met victim online. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

This photo provided by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department shows Cody Garman. The 22-year-old Garman was charged with murder in the slaying of a former northern Indiana city councilman.

Old Codger

New York, NY

#1 41 min ago
Not much local news, just rants about conservatives.

What a POS for a local News Paper,

This paper I hope files for Chapter 11 and goes belly up!!!!!!!

What a waste of money.
