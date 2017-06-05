Making connections: Rose-Hulman camps aim is to get girls, minorities excited about coding

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Making the connection: Eight-year-old Rachel Greenlee, center, connects wires to the bread board of an Inventor's Kit to make electrical circuits during the Rose-Hulman Computer Camp's Connecting with Code Program on Wednesday on the RHIT campus. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaCoding teamwork: Seven-year-old McKinley Fisher and instructor Ariel Bohner, a rising junior from Terre Haute at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, work together to program Fisher's Lego robot during the RHIT Computer Camp on Wednesday on the school's campus.

