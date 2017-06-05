Making connections: Rose-Hulman camps aim is to get girls, minorities excited about coding
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Making the connection: Eight-year-old Rachel Greenlee, center, connects wires to the bread board of an Inventor's Kit to make electrical circuits during the Rose-Hulman Computer Camp's Connecting with Code Program on Wednesday on the RHIT campus. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaCoding teamwork: Seven-year-old McKinley Fisher and instructor Ariel Bohner, a rising junior from Terre Haute at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, work together to program Fisher's Lego robot during the RHIT Computer Camp on Wednesday on the school's campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sucked off by a 7th grader...
|13 min
|Northerner
|8
|condoms verses a ziplock
|38 min
|Selena
|3
|I have gas
|39 min
|Huntington
|2
|I pooped in a cup
|41 min
|Huntington
|4
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|41 min
|Cubbie
|20
|TH Censoring Vets Marx Communist Corruption
|1 hr
|OldMarine
|2
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Gotti
|3,547
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|4 hr
|Voorhees
|17
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Tanny Danoos
|2,039
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC