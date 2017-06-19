Lorick, head of human rights panel, l...

Lorick, head of human rights panel, leaving Terre Haute

An Indianapolis native, Lorick has lived in Terre Haute for nearly 40 years and has served as human relations director since 2007. He has accepted a position as Equal Employment Opportunity Commission officer with Pinellas County, Florida, where he eventually plans to retire.

