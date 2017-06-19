Lorick, head of human rights panel, leaving Terre Haute
An Indianapolis native, Lorick has lived in Terre Haute for nearly 40 years and has served as human relations director since 2007. He has accepted a position as Equal Employment Opportunity Commission officer with Pinellas County, Florida, where he eventually plans to retire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|5 min
|Drink the KoolAid
|20
|Jeff Lorick
|26 min
|Duke defender
|1
|My man rusty beeler!
|29 min
|Fatty
|2
|Voter Fraud Indiana
|52 min
|True
|1
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|53 min
|True
|3,833
|Danee Olson
|1 hr
|Rustylovesme
|82
|Rick's Smokehouse (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|BBQ fanatic
|67
|big fat lazy men
|2 hr
|A philosopher
|41
|David Fuson Lipstick
|5 hr
|Richard Simmons
|30
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC