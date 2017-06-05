Lee County chase suspects apparently on a "Cross County Crime Spree"
A 15 year old teen with them is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Crisp County. Sheriff's Investigators say they have learned that Custer fled a Vigo County hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Duke's Contributions to Terre Haute
|15 min
|Duke defender
|44
|Duke needs to resign
|20 min
|Duke defender
|4
|DiH Advics 2nd shift
|35 min
|Log Salmon
|17
|Scotty Brenton
|38 min
|Man to Man
|1
|Kayle Young "HOOKER"
|55 min
|Haha
|7
|Does anybody know Donnie Hammered
|1 hr
|black toy 4 wf
|2
|Carl Ross Is A Snitch
|1 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|3 hr
|Justice For All
|52
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|4 hr
|Hoosier Daddy
|51
|Diane Orpurt
|12 hr
|Iwish123
|6
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC