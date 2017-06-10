Lea Anne Crooks to serve as chancellor of Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus
Ivy Tech Community College has named Lea Anne Crooks chancellor of its Terre Haute campus as a part of its statewide organizational restructure, the college announced today. The new structure will better align with community needs at the campus level and empower campuses to be more responsive in meeting local needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|5 min
|Drink the KoolAid
|20
|Jeff Lorick
|26 min
|Duke defender
|1
|My man rusty beeler!
|29 min
|Fatty
|2
|Voter Fraud Indiana
|52 min
|True
|1
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|53 min
|True
|3,833
|Danee Olson
|1 hr
|Rustylovesme
|82
|Rick's Smokehouse (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|BBQ fanatic
|67
|big fat lazy men
|2 hr
|A philosopher
|41
|David Fuson Lipstick
|5 hr
|Richard Simmons
|30
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC