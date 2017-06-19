Launch Terre Haute opens up to new creative process
Around a dozen people dedicated most of their Tuesday for a training session at Launch Terre Haute that aimed to make them better problem solvers and more proactive members of the community. Michael Goldsby, chief entrepreneurship officer at Ball State University's John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise, came to Terre Haute to teach Launch Terre Haute Executive Director Shelley Klingerman and others the innovative Simplexity Thinking System.
