Launch Terre Haute opens up to new cr...

Launch Terre Haute opens up to new creative process

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Around a dozen people dedicated most of their Tuesday for a training session at Launch Terre Haute that aimed to make them better problem solvers and more proactive members of the community. Michael Goldsby, chief entrepreneurship officer at Ball State University's John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise, came to Terre Haute to teach Launch Terre Haute Executive Director Shelley Klingerman and others the innovative Simplexity Thinking System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware alot of people are pretenting to be some... 2 min MamaOnPatrol 5
I love my mom so MUCH that I blast her on topix 6 min Jenny 17
News Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard 16 min tellthetruthok 56
News James Comey fired as FBI director 28 min Cat 3,816
David Fuson Lipstick 29 min Fusion 1 Time cus... 29
Rick's Smokehouse (Sep '15) 1 hr Fatty 60
Poll:. Where to build jai. 1 hr voter 3
big fat lazy men 2 hr Yeah Right 45
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 4 hr WTH asks 17
Home wreckers 14 hr Crystal Eva Daug... 40
New weather person at WTHI 17 hr Viewer 16
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC