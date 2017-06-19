Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at Indiana McDonald's
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line. Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald's in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving
|40 min
|Stevie
|16
|turk roman
|1 hr
|Turk
|3
|So how nervous is Danny Taboos
|1 hr
|Strings
|5
|Deputy Frank Sings
|1 hr
|Welcome To Marion...
|1
|diseases at 6th ave!!!
|1 hr
|8q8q8q
|3
|Former Vigo Sheriff Deputy Frank Shahadey plead...
|1 hr
|Gary
|5
|UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living...
|2 hr
|THN mom
|12
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|19 hr
|William Dale Math...
|27
|David Fuson Lipstick
|Fri
|James
|32
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC