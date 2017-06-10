Judge sets June 20 trial date for Claude Hudson
A trial date of June 20 was ordered Monday for a Terre Haute accused of punching a police officer who stopped him from approaching guest speaker Elizabeth Smart at an Indiana State University event in January. Claude F. Hudson, 80, was appointed an attorney to assist him with his defense, despite Hudson's previous request to handle his own defense.
