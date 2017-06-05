ISU's new bachelor's in engineering a...

ISU's new bachelor's in engineering approved

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has approved Indiana State University's request to offer a bachelor of science degree in engineering. The engineering degree will provide three concentrations - mechanical, civil and industrial - and will prepare students to become licensed professional engineers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Father son stroke off. 5 min Eye eye 2
Chelsie Pine 11 min Curious 1
DiH Advics 2nd shift 13 min Puke 16
John Deere dealership 48 min Resumes324 7
Scotts Collision Center 1 hr Haha 5
Mayor Duke's Contributions to Terre Haute 1 hr Duke is a loser 42
Sycamore Club resident drunk 2 hr Lori 50
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 2 hr Hoosier Daddy 49
Diane Orpurt 5 hr Iwish123 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Fri Anna Maria Islander 2,043
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC