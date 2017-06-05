ISU's new bachelor's in engineering approved
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has approved Indiana State University's request to offer a bachelor of science degree in engineering. The engineering degree will provide three concentrations - mechanical, civil and industrial - and will prepare students to become licensed professional engineers.
|
