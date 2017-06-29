ISP grabs 4 pounds of suspected pot, arrests 2
Photo providePolice said they seized this suspected marijuana, about four pounds, in a traffic stop about 10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 in Putnam County. Police say the estimated value of the marijuana is about $12,000 to $16,000.
