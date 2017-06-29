ISP grabs 4 pounds of suspected pot, ...

ISP grabs 4 pounds of suspected pot, arrests 2

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Photo providePolice said they seized this suspected marijuana, about four pounds, in a traffic stop about 10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 in Putnam County. Police say the estimated value of the marijuana is about $12,000 to $16,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seeking suspect in robbery, shooting 16 min Timmy Turner 5
union hospital 20 min Joann Davignon 4
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 56 min Public Education 2,060
Who knows Makisha Irwin Sebastian? 1 hr Makisha 24
reba rose ogburn 1 hr Haters6969 21
Damien Seeley 1 hr Smgdh 5
TV Anchors (Dec '08) 1 hr Local viewer 69
Best BJ? 1 hr domain 14
Tracy Smodilla arrested 3 hr Allan 5
Who are the thiefs in south terre haute? (Jun '13) 9 hr Ron 60
So how nervous is Danny Taboos 21 hr Steve Irwin-Rommel 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC