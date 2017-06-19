Inland Aquatics to hold customer appreciation
To mark the occasion, a Customer Appreciation Day to thank loyal customers is set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. They will provide food and giveaways.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|old_moose
|3,821
|To Ron Cronkhite
|13 min
|peckers
|8
|mike lane (Sep '13)
|14 min
|tight end
|13
|New weather person at WTHI
|15 min
|William Dale Math...
|11
|Applebees NTH
|16 min
|cross dresser
|8
|big fat lazy men
|17 min
|William Dale Math...
|19
|American Student held by North Korea Dies
|2 hr
|Patton
|2
|Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard
|2 hr
|Get a Job low lifes!
|45
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|5 hr
|Clergy
|90
|David Fuson Lipstick
|5 hr
|Matt
|18
|
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|17 hr
|Fuel Contracts
|8
