Indiana's unemployment rate declines ...

Indiana's unemployment rate declines to 3.2 percent in May

9 hrs ago

The state says Indiana's unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent in May and is below the national rate of 4.3 percent last month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state's May jobless rate compared with one of 3.6 percent in April.

