Indiana's unemployment rate declines to 3.2 percent in May
The state says Indiana's unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent in May and is below the national rate of 4.3 percent last month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state's May jobless rate compared with one of 3.6 percent in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alligators seen at 15th and Popular
|14 min
|Melissa Etheridge
|7
|Good men
|18 min
|got mine
|3
|Jeremy Rich
|39 min
|Opinionated
|2
|pence lawyers up!
|43 min
|boone dunbar
|2
|trump is a bully
|51 min
|boone dunbar
|62
|Daniel L. Allsup
|52 min
|DontDoIt
|4
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|1 hr
|boone dunbar
|3
|New possible jail location
|4 hr
|Curious
|41
|Who was shot on N 24th st
|6 hr
|Clueless
|31
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|6 hr
|Trapper
|81
|
|Easy women in terre haute
|9 hr
|Courtney Hoole
|17
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC