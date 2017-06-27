Indianapolis police fatally shoot driver following pursuit
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 5 hrs ago, titled Indianapolis police fatally shoot driver following pursuit.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the 45-year-old man sped away after being pulled over by police about 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Kendale Adams tells reporters that officers chased the vehicle and shot the man after the chase ended.
#1 2 hrs ago
We are breathless to hear what exigent circumstance led to the use of deadly force by the police. We can add that to the long list of explanations that continue to accumulate nationwide.
We can also see whether, if indeed there were questionable actions on the part of the police, they are in any way held accountable.
Notice that recent juries have acquitted police, even in cases where a fleeing and unarmed person has been shot in the back. That isn't too hard to understand. If I were a juror, I would have some concern about reprisals if I voted to convict a cop, no matter how culpable. And the boards and commissions that rule on questions of police misconduct are rarely composed of neutral, detached, and impartial arbiters.
Meanwhile, we wait for the inevitably sanitized explanation for exacting the ultimate penalty without the benefit of trial.
