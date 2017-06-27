Indianapolis police fatally shoot dri...

Indianapolis police fatally shoot driver following pursuit

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 5 hrs ago, titled Indianapolis police fatally shoot driver following pursuit. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the 45-year-old man sped away after being pulled over by police about 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Kendale Adams tells reporters that officers chased the vehicle and shot the man after the chase ended.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
holdemacountable

New York, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
We are breathless to hear what exigent circumstance led to the use of deadly force by the police. We can add that to the long list of explanations that continue to accumulate nationwide.

We can also see whether, if indeed there were questionable actions on the part of the police, they are in any way held accountable.

Notice that recent juries have acquitted police, even in cases where a fleeing and unarmed person has been shot in the back. That isn't too hard to understand. If I were a juror, I would have some concern about reprisals if I voted to convict a cop, no matter how culpable. And the boards and commissions that rule on questions of police misconduct are rarely composed of neutral, detached, and impartial arbiters.

Meanwhile, we wait for the inevitably sanitized explanation for exacting the ultimate penalty without the benefit of trial.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows Makisha Irwin Sebastian? 1 min lol 15
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Kathy 3,964
Best BJ? 5 min jdb 13
easy girls in terre haute 33 min eightball 12
News With holiday approaching, police say, 'Drive so... 43 min dogman 2
Naughty, naughty thugs... 44 min victim 3
Tracy Smodilla arrested 45 min Allan 5
Who are the thiefs in south terre haute? (Jun '13) 6 hr Ron 60
So how nervous is Danny Taboos 18 hr Steve Irwin-Rommel 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC