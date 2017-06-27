Indiana water park's owners apologize...

Indiana water park's owners apologize for children's burns

22 hrs ago

A company that operates a northwestern Indiana water park authorities closed after 11 children suffered chemical burns says it's "profoundly sorry" for the injuries. An advertisement Seven Peaks Resorts placed in local newspapers says the children were burned after an equipment malfunction sent too much chlorine into Seven Peaks Waterpark's children's slide area.

