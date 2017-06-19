There are on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Indiana State University board of trustees approved a new tuition and fees schedule and operating budgets at its meeting today. Tuition for an in-state full-time undergraduate student will increase 1.9 percent to $4,458 a semester in 2017-18, an $85 uptick over last year.

