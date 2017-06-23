Indiana State arena renovation faces ...

Indiana State arena renovation faces funding shortfall

There are 1 comment on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from 20 hrs ago, titled Indiana State arena renovation faces funding shortfall. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:

Officials are still trying to line up $12 million more toward a planned renovation of Indiana State University's arena and construction of an adjoining new Terre Haute convention center. Plans have called for spending $75 million on the Hulman Center project.

dogman

Terre Haute, IN

#1 17 hrs ago
waste of money
