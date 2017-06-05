Indiana law enforcement see rise of laced heroin
Indiana police are being more careful when handling heroin because the drug is being increasingly laced with substances that can cause physical reactions or overdoses through incidental contact. The Star Press reports that Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold says there are reports nationwide about emergency responders becoming ill from coming in contact with drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
