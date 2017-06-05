Indiana law enforcement see rise of l...

Indiana law enforcement see rise of laced heroin

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana police are being more careful when handling heroin because the drug is being increasingly laced with substances that can cause physical reactions or overdoses through incidental contact. The Star Press reports that Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold says there are reports nationwide about emergency responders becoming ill from coming in contact with drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith Jones 2 3 min William Dale Math... 5
Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15) 24 min Boom 142
Our divorce almost final 32 min Hot4yoursister 2
Loww life's 42 min the dean 6
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 1 hr blonde 328
ISU married student housing abandoned? 2 hr Granny 2
trump is a bully 2 hr dogman 15
Terr Haute Is A Marxist Communist Community. 5 hr anothertoLOLforTH 20
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr granny 2,034
Dirty but festival 16 hr PerfectIllusion 18
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC