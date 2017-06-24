Indiana governor's home getting $185K...

Indiana governor's home getting $185K in repairs

18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Journal Gazette reports that Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet Holcomb, hope to move into the historic 1928 English Tudor by the end of the month. About $87,000 of the funds is going toward installing a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

