Indiana governor's home getting $185K in repairs
The Journal Gazette reports that Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet Holcomb, hope to move into the historic 1928 English Tudor by the end of the month. About $87,000 of the funds is going toward installing a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
