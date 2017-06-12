Indiana governor names Judge Goff to ...

Indiana governor names Judge Goff to state Supreme Court

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday named Wabash County Judge Christopher Goff to the state Supreme Court, completing the five-member court. Holcomb announced Goff as his choice from among three finalists chosen by Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker's retirement.

