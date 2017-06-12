Indiana governor names Judge Goff to state Supreme Court
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday named Wabash County Judge Christopher Goff to the state Supreme Court, completing the five-member court. Holcomb announced Goff as his choice from among three finalists chosen by Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker's retirement.
