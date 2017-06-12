Indiana girl who died after tick bite...

Indiana girl who died after tick bite had spotted fever

21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The mother of a 2-year-old central Indiana girl who died after being bitten by a tick during a camping trip says lab tests confirmed she was infected with Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Kenley Ratliff of Plainfield died June 4 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

