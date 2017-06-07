Indiana expands pre-K pilot to 15 more counties for 2018-19

Low-income 4-year-olds in the South Bend, Lafayette, Bloomington, and Terre Haute areas will be among those newly eligible for the state's pre-kindergarten pilot program after Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced its expansion to 15 more counties. The new counties added Wednesday to the On My Way Pre-K program are St. Joseph , Tippecanoe , Monroe , Vigo , Bartholomew , DeKalb , Delaware , Elkhart , Floyd , Grant , Harrison , Howard , Kosciusko , Madison and Marshall .

