Indiana domestic violence law addresses phone plans, pets
The Evansville Courier and Press reports that the law, taking effect next month, allows judges to approve the transfer of phone plans over to domestic violence victims without the account holder's consent. It also allows pets to be included in protective orders for domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rape case plea deal yields 3 years confinement,...
|13 min
|Gregg
|1
|Nice People
|15 min
|Gregg
|7
|What kind of Parent are you?
|15 min
|Gregg
|4
|City, county reach deal on 911 dispatch costs
|16 min
|Gregg
|1
|New possible jail location
|17 min
|Gregg
|3
|Would You Want These For Neigbors In Terre Haute?
|18 min
|Gregg
|1
|trump is a bully
|21 min
|West T Angel
|36
|Who was shot on N 24th st
|1 hr
|Become a vigilante
|19
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|2 hr
|Gumper
|63
|body in north terre haute (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Curious
|39
|
|Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident
|13 hr
|Just teach
|55
|Who drowned at fairbanks park in the river?
|23 hr
|Concerned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC