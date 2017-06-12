Indiana domestic violence law address...

Indiana domestic violence law addresses phone plans, pets

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tribune-Star

The Evansville Courier and Press reports that the law, taking effect next month, allows judges to approve the transfer of phone plans over to domestic violence victims without the account holder's consent. It also allows pets to be included in protective orders for domestic violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rape case plea deal yields 3 years confinement,... 13 min Gregg 1
Nice People 15 min Gregg 7
What kind of Parent are you? 15 min Gregg 4
News City, county reach deal on 911 dispatch costs 16 min Gregg 1
New possible jail location 17 min Gregg 3
Would You Want These For Neigbors In Terre Haute? 18 min Gregg 1
trump is a bully 21 min West T Angel 36
Who was shot on N 24th st 1 hr Become a vigilante 19
Sycamore Club resident drunk 2 hr Gumper 63
body in north terre haute (Jun '16) 5 hr Curious 39
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 13 hr Just teach 55
Who drowned at fairbanks park in the river? 23 hr Concerned citizen 2
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC