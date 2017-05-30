Indiana cities awarded $2.3M for brownfield cleanups, reuse
The federal government has awarded several Indiana cities and government entities $2.3 million to help them redevelop abandoned and unused former industrial sites. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says its brownfield funding can give residential property values a boost near brownfield sites when they are cleaned up and redeveloped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Smodilla
|14 min
|isu
|1
|Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go!
|1 hr
|Lmmfao
|31
|Paul Johnson
|1 hr
|Ankle Grabber
|6
|Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters
|2 hr
|Funny
|1
|DiH Advics 2nd shift
|2 hr
|Dih
|5
|Stranahan
|2 hr
|Jessica
|3
|Man charged in Elkhart slaying says he met vict...
|2 hr
|Trumpsgotthis
|2
|vixen at 6th ave
|4 hr
|Dicksin Vixen
|19
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|D-Day
|2,028
|TH drug houses
|6 hr
|Fill My Order Please
|15
|
|Terrible Tribune-Star reporting
|13 hr
|Dan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC