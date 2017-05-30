Indiana cities awarded $2.3M for brow...

Indiana cities awarded $2.3M for brownfield cleanups, reuse

Read more: Tribune-Star

The federal government has awarded several Indiana cities and government entities $2.3 million to help them redevelop abandoned and unused former industrial sites. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says its brownfield funding can give residential property values a boost near brownfield sites when they are cleaned up and redeveloped.

