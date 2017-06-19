Indiana birth, death data available o...

Indiana birth, death data available on interactive portal

The Indiana State Department of Health has unveiled a new data portal that Hoosiers can use to review county- and state-level birth and death data from 2011-2015. The portal incorporates information from written natality and mortality reports into an interactive dashboard that allows visitors to examine five-year live birth counts, fertility rates, birth outcomes and causes of death by county of residence, age group, gender and race and ethnicity.

