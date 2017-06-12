Illinois governor calls special session to force budget deal
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Illinois governor calls special session to force budget deal. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has called state legislators back to the Capitol for a special session starting next week to hammer out a budget deal and end an unprecedented impasse that could enter a third year. The Republican, in a Thursday Facebook video and statement, accused majority Democrats of "ignoring" his long-term recommendations to fix the state's massive financial problems.
#1 9 hrs ago
It's get rid of Muslims as the live on the government tit!!!!!
