IHS awards $17,000 grant to Sisters of Providence archives
The Indiana Historical Society has announced a $17,000 Heritage Support Grant is being awarded to the Sisters of Providence archives. "The grant will allow for the installation of mobile shelving and LED lighting in a new archive location," said Jason Moon, spokesman for the Sisters of Providence.
