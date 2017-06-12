Identity released for Monday drowning victim
The man recovered from the Wabash River at Terre Haute on Monday has been identified as Marquise Norris, 22, of Indianapolis. reliminary autopsy results issued by forensic pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr of Terre Haute Regional Hospital indicate the cause of death is consistent with drowning.
