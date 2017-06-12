Identity released for Monday drowning...

Identity released for Monday drowning victim

10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The man recovered from the Wabash River at Terre Haute on Monday has been identified as Marquise Norris, 22, of Indianapolis. reliminary autopsy results issued by forensic pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr of Terre Haute Regional Hospital indicate the cause of death is consistent with drowning.

