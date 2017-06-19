Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police officer
A jury has found a former Golden Gloves boxer guilty of battery on a police officer in connection with a Jan. 30 appearance of speaker Elizabeth Smart at Indiana State University. Claude Hudson, 80, now faces a habitual offender enhancement being sought by the prosecution due to Hudson's criminal history that includes convictions for attempted murder and burglary.
