There are on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled House Democrats plan to roll out property-tax freeze plan. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted that the nation's next-to-highest local property taxes be frozen as part of a budget deal which has eluded the governor and legislative Democrats for two years. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said he's willing to agree to a four-year freeze on property taxes in exchange for a four-year, temporary income tax increase.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.