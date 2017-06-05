Holcomb's Europe trip comes amid rosy state outlook

Gov. Eric Holcomb will work to establish stronger ties with the aerospace and automotive industries in France and with general economic development in Hungary when he makes his first trade mission to Europe beginning Monday. "We've got aviation, automotive, aerospace and motor sports companies here in Indiana that are thriving and we want to make sure our partners in both of those respective countries know that we're not just open for business but we're the best place in the world to do business," Holcomb said Friday.

