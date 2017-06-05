Holcomb's Europe trip comes amid rosy...

Holcomb's Europe trip comes amid rosy state outlook

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Gov. Eric Holcomb will work to establish stronger ties with the aerospace and automotive industries in France and with general economic development in Hungary when he makes his first trade mission to Europe beginning Monday. "We've got aviation, automotive, aerospace and motor sports companies here in Indiana that are thriving and we want to make sure our partners in both of those respective countries know that we're not just open for business but we're the best place in the world to do business," Holcomb said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min Just Think 3,671
Sycamore Club resident drunk 51 min isu 53
Kayle Young "HOOKER" 1 hr The Phantom Pooper 8
I saw a piece of nature today 1 hr The Phantom Pooper 6
trump is a bully 3 hr West T Angel 31
Mayor Duke's Contributions to Terre Haute 4 hr Duke defender 44
Duke needs to resign 4 hr Duke defender 4
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 8 hr Hoosier Daddy 51
Diane Orpurt 17 hr Iwish123 6
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Vigo County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC