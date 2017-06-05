Historian finds lively symbols in cemeteries

Scott L. Miley/CNHI News IndianaPreserving history: Jeannie Regan-Dinius, a preservationist and historian with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, studies markings on cemetery headstones in an effort to preserve Indiana history. Scott L. Miley/CNHI News IndianaMarking meanings: Many Indiana headstones include an anchor as a religious symbol, denoting Jesus as an anchor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.