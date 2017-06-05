There are on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ground breaking for new care facility scheduled. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The public is invited to welcome Willowbrook Memory Care as they break ground on its new Marshall location, at 2:30pm , Thursday June 15 at 1002 N 2nd Street in Marshall. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature company representatives, local government and business leaders, and the general contractor.

