Gov. Holcomb issues Fair Chance Executive Order

21 hrs ago

Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued Executive Order 17-15 for fair chance hiring policies in Indiana state government. Effective July 1, 2017, initial employment applications for job openings within the executive branch of the State of Indiana will no longer ask applicants if they have been arrested or convicted of a crime.

