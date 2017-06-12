Formal murder charges filed in Monday shooting

A formal charge of murder has been filed against a Terre Haute man accused of shooting his girlfriend Monday. David Allen Tackett, 26, faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of felony murder in the death of Kylee Tabor, 24. Judge Sarah Mullican also read four other criminal charges to Tackett during his brief appearance Friday in Vigo Superior Court 3. He will return to court Monday when a trial date will be set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.