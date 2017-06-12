Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard
There are 32 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
With more than 20 percent of Vigo County residents living below the poverty level, the Terre Haute area would be especially hard hit by proposed cuts in the food stamp budget, state and national data suggest. The county has the third highest poverty rate in the state, behind only Delaware and Marion counties, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
“I'm Just Sweet”
Since: Feb 17
212
Terre Haute In
|
#1 19 hrs ago
I see this cut as a good thing. I know a lot of people who are abusing the food stamp system. Most of them sell some or all of the food stamps they get' it's sickening. But then these parents or grandparents whoever it is that's raising the kids they gotta make sure any cash they get 'takes care of their dope or pot habit! Sometimes people need help but when our government is taking the place of mom and dad and the government is feeding the kids instead of the parents or grandparents 'then it's ridiculous! It's not suppose to be like that. They have no sense of pride! Make the lazy a**es feed their own kids because the governments done it for way to long!
|
#2 19 hrs ago
The deadbeats can always get a job and stop sucking taxpayers dry!!
|
“I'm Just Sweet”
Since: Feb 17
212
Terre Haute In
|
#3 18 hrs ago
The ones who are able to work should have jobs. The ones who get checks should should stop smoking pot and or meth then with the extra money they can use it for food to feed all those lil kids that they 'love so much' and learn how to take care of their own!
|
#4 18 hrs ago
the only drawback it will make it harder for me to buy foodstamps off the bums
|
#5 18 hrs ago
Good deal get the refugee Muslims off too!!!!!!!!!!
|
#6 18 hrs ago
Too much socialism in Vigo County, and lazy bums, and a commie newspaper!
|
#7 17 hrs ago
As you wrote in the paper the top 1 percent are mostly democrats and this is a true statement I'm making as data supports it!!!!!
You ignorant paper should write the facts!!!!
As a society we need t look to our values and beliefs,” Impink said.“Is it acceptable to make such drastic cuts in oiur governmental programs when there is such a wide gap between the top 1 percent of the population who hold outrageous levels of income and the rest of us?”
|
#8 15 hrs ago
Most food stamps are sold to others and sadly not used for the purpose it was intended for.
|
“I'm Just Sweet”
Since: Feb 17
212
Terre Haute In
|
#9 14 hrs ago
Yes your right. When I hear people say how wrong it would be for people on food stamps to be drug tested because a lot of poor little kids would go without food, only ones that are selling the stamps that have little kids ' aren't the poor little kids already going without food because mommy and daddy need their drugs more than they need the food to feed them?
|
#10 14 hrs ago
want to sell me yours
|
“I'm Just Sweet”
Since: Feb 17
212
Terre Haute In
|
#11 14 hrs ago
Sorry my husband works and we're not in any kind of government help so you'll have to ask someone else.
|
“I'm Just Sweet”
Since: Feb 17
212
Terre Haute In
|
#12 14 hrs ago
Oh I'm sorry I thought you meant me.
|
#14 9 hrs ago
Your husband pimps you out thats the only income you low life fools have
|
#15 5 hrs ago
There is a public service message being broadcast on the radio about this very subject. It explains how these benefits are not to be sold or traded and that they are meant for feeding the family and ends with "But you already knew that right"? Well if that last statement was true then the state wouldn't have to put out a public service message that that affect, right? The government knows this is happening but has done little to nothing to reign it in.
We give food stamps to people to help feed the "family" but we also give after school backpack programs, summer break food and free or reduced lunches at school because the kids may not have anything to eat? I say if a child is not being fed and their parents are receiving food stamps then the parents should be charged with neglect. Furthermore, the school lunches should be paid with their EBT card, and make the parents be responsible.
Lastly, no more welfare, it should be "workfare". There are many things the recipients of these benefits could do to pay back the taxpayers generosity. Unwilling to work for it, then go hungry!
|
#16 4 hrs ago
The sad part is there are some people who are not worth minimum wage to employ. They literally need so much supervision or are so worthless with work ethic or are such an insurance liability that even the most basic jobs they will lose. What in the world do we do with these sad sad people? This IMO is another reason to abolish minimum wage laws. Maybe someone would hire a few for $5/hr but not $7.25.... And if someone wants to get high and mighty about either of those prices I've seen this 100 times and dealt with it 100 times and I promise you I'm not making it up it is possible for someone not to be worth paying minimum-wage.
|
#17 4 hrs ago
As a small business owner, it's really hard to keep people working because the government is handing out food stamps to single, able bodied people, who just don't want to work.
There are plenty jobs out there, I need 3 or 4 people willing to SHOW UP and WORK daily right now!
Now, when these cuts go in effect, these lowlife bastards will start stealing from us hard working people (more than usual) not to support their kids but to support their habit!!
|
#18 4 hrs ago
You are so right, when you hire these idiots you have to stay right up their rear end to get any work out of them, at any wage.
They are not motivated by higher wages, they may work a day or two, then off in lala land for the next few days, then want to show back up to work when they are broke, hell, I spend as much on drug testing as I do on wages for a weeks worth of work!!
At his rate I may have to get food stamps!.....lol
|
#19 4 hrs ago
You think so
|
#20 4 hrs ago
I agree with alot of what you said. I know people who use their EBT cars at mini marts to buy fountain pops and foods that's ridicously priced to begin with. Keep in mind those stamps are to feed the kids! That should be stopped also.
|
“I'm Just Sweet”
Since: Feb 17
212
Terre Haute In
|
#21 4 hrs ago
It's nothing but pure laziness. They've been to used to having someone bring their cheerios to them and hand feed them!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who likes banana bread?
|3 min
|Broken wing
|10
|what do night crawlers eat?
|6 min
|Bertie
|13
|why dont fish have legs?
|8 min
|Paula
|8
|I am in love with my left foot and it loves me ...
|10 min
|Toe sucker
|8
|Unused condom found near 17th and popular st.
|11 min
|Russian hooker
|9
|Home wreckers
|12 min
|Fat sister
|33
|big fat lazy men
|16 min
|YUP
|3
|New weather person at WTHI
|2 hr
|Benny
|7
|David Fuson Lipstick
|2 hr
|Muriel
|17
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|8 hr
|Fuel Contracts
|8
|
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|15 hr
|Janice
|89
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC