Food Inspections June 12-16, 2017

Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E Lambert, -Fried food scraps from last day opened, observed on baskets in fryers; Automatic dishwasher found with excessive debris accumulated inside; No Certified food handler on staff. Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S US Hwy 41, -Internal temperature of bologna in cooler 57.5 degrees, should be 41 degrees or less .

