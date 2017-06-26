Food Inspections June 12-16, 2017
Rod & Gun Club, 2525 E Lambert, -Fried food scraps from last day opened, observed on baskets in fryers; Automatic dishwasher found with excessive debris accumulated inside; No Certified food handler on staff. Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S US Hwy 41, -Internal temperature of bologna in cooler 57.5 degrees, should be 41 degrees or less .
