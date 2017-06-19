Firm raises estimate of ISU's economi...

Firm raises estimate of ISU's economic impact

The consultant and management firm hired by Indiana State to analyze the university's economic impact on the local and state economies has upped its estimates. Thomas P. Miller and Associates said it has identified additional sources of impact due to spending on vendors and suppliers.

