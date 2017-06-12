Fire destroys century-old northeastern Indiana grain mill
Firefighters from several departments in Allen County and adjacent Paulding County, Ohio, were called to the burning mill just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the unincorporated town of Dixon. WANE-TV reports that the building a few miles southeast of Fort Wayne was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and within an hour most of it had collapsed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dope Head Crystal Daughrty
|16 min
|GotMeth4Days
|1
|I know what Dave did last night. (Apr '13)
|32 min
|RuPaul
|7
|Stolen merchandise shop on 7th street
|33 min
|Cooksey
|12
|Home wreckers
|34 min
|Poopy pants sister
|6
|Now everybody go poop in your pants (Sep '16)
|35 min
|Poopy pants sister
|9
|is Amber Wills
|1 hr
|Lmao
|3
|I almost crapped on my couch (May '13)
|1 hr
|Poopy pants sister
|16
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Seenithappen
|2,049
|New possible jail location
|2 hr
|Curious
|31
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|4 hr
|Roy
|74
|
|Who was shot on N 24th st
|6 hr
|Tony
|25
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC