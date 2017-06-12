Fire destroys century-old northeaster...

Fire destroys century-old northeastern Indiana grain mill

Tribune-Star

Firefighters from several departments in Allen County and adjacent Paulding County, Ohio, were called to the burning mill just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the unincorporated town of Dixon. WANE-TV reports that the building a few miles southeast of Fort Wayne was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and within an hour most of it had collapsed.

