Fire at wood products business an accident
A weekend fire at a Terre Haute business that produces wooden spindles and products for deck material has been ruled accidental. Sunday's fire at 1125 Crawford Street was due to a malfunction in a blower system of the building, Norm Loudermilk, assistant fire chief for inspections, prevention and investigation, said Tuesday.
|
