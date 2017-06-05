Fire at wood products business an acc...

Fire at wood products business an accident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A weekend fire at a Terre Haute business that produces wooden spindles and products for deck material has been ruled accidental. Sunday's fire at 1125 Crawford Street was due to a malfunction in a blower system of the building, Norm Loudermilk, assistant fire chief for inspections, prevention and investigation, said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News THFD Called To Fight Large Weekend Wood FireMon... 10 min isu 6
Helen ruth grow up 11 min karma got ya 13
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 15 min Gregg 9
Karma Is Fantastic 19 min dummy 18
Ashley Lindsey is with Boo's Husband Cody 20 min Kim 6
Keith Jones 2 23 min daddys angel 11
Licking toilet seats 30 min Courtney 8
Terr Haute Is A Marxist Communist Community. 2 hr Gregg 29
Sycamore Club resident drunk 8 hr isu 10
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 23 hr granny 2,034
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC