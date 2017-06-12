Fennell wants in-home detention repla...

Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with curfew

A former Vigo County schools administrator charged in a federal fraud case is asking the courts for a little more freedom while he awaits trial.

A former Vigo County schools administrator charged in a federal fraud case is asking the courts for a little more freedom while he awaits trial. Attorneys for Franklin Fennell, formerly the Vigo County School Corporations's facilities and transportation director, filed a motion with U.S. District Court on Friday asking that curfew be substituted for home detention.

Lies

Terre Haute, IN

#1 13 hrs ago
Bullshit. Stop the lawyers from giving the criminals a break from serving justice.
Lawyers are a huge part of the problem with this country.
He should already be locked up and take away from his household like he did the kids and taxpayers

Judged: 2

2

Concerned citizen

Terre Haute, IN

#2 11 hrs ago
lock his ass up or start garnishing his wages to pay back what he stole from us

Judged: 2

2

back off boogaloo

Chicago, IL

#3 8 hrs ago
What about the others involved in the geeb and extortion scheme?
Hack

Shinnston, WV

#4 7 hrs ago
Yep, exercise his right to a speedy trial. Then lock his ass up..I'm sure there is a collie waiting to wear out his fresh ass..
Hack

Shinnston, WV

#5 7 hrs ago
Cellie not collie, damn spell checker
Terre Haute, IN

