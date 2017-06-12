There are on the Tribune-Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with curfew. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A former Vigo County schools administrator charged in a federal fraud case is asking the courts for a little more freedom while he awaits trial. Attorneys for Franklin Fennell, formerly the Vigo County School Corporations's facilities and transportation director, filed a motion with U.S. District Court on Friday asking that curfew be substituted for home detention.

