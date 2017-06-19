Federal charges filed after April 'bo...

Federal charges filed after April 'bomb' incident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A West Terre Haute arrested April 11 for making a bomb in his home also has been indicted in federal court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Justin VanGilder, 28, has an Aug. 21 trial set in U.S. District Court in Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Anderson 8 min UHAPPY 6
jason althiede (May '13) 10 min Lillian 9
Evicted 3 hr Hangten 5
Burger King Wabash 3 hr UnhappyCustomer 19
David Fuson Lipstick 3 hr Beef 31
What's up with the price of gas? 3 hr really the idiot 13
Robin Stewart 4 hr Small fry 14
News Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c... 4 hr Pleadeal 24
big fat lazy men 15 hr A philosopher 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC