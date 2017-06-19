Federal charges filed after April 'bomb' incident
A West Terre Haute arrested April 11 for making a bomb in his home also has been indicted in federal court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Justin VanGilder, 28, has an Aug. 21 trial set in U.S. District Court in Terre Haute.
