Family marks 15 years of Indiana's woman unsolved slaying

Relatives of a woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago continue to hope that police will find whoever killed her and left her body in an Indiana farm field. Some family members and friends recently gathered at the rural intersection in Rush County where the car belonging to 46-year-old Nancy Lyons of Carthage was found abandoned with the engine running on June 17, 2002.

