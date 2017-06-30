Fallen trees blamed for two power out...

Fallen trees blamed for two power outages

Fallen trees at two locations were blamed for separate Thursday evening power outages that affected about 2,000 customers of Duke Energy. The first outage occurred when a tree fell on a power line near the Deming Street Substation.

