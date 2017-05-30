EPA steps up communications on East C...

EPA steps up communications on East Chicago lead crisis

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled EPA steps up communications on East Chicago lead crisis. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping up outreach efforts in East Chicago to help address resident concerns about the ongoing cleanup of lead contamination. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will designate a "community involvement coordinator" who will be a point of contact for local residents.

Old Codger

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
What a POS for a local News Paper,

This paper I hope files for Chapter 11 and goes belly up!!!!!!!

What a waste of money.
