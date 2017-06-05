Emotional embrace: Indiana mother and...

Emotional embrace: Indiana mother and daughter's graduation day photo goes viral

Lizzette Steed-Yowell picked up her daughter, Gabrielle, from Maple Elementary School nearly 13 years ago. On Sunday, the mother and daughter recreated the photo on the left when Gabrielle graduated from New Albany High School.

