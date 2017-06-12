Dodge minivans recalled; air bag can ...

Dodge minivans recalled; air bag can inflate unexpectedly

14 hrs ago

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly. The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012.

