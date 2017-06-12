Dodge minivans recalled; air bag can inflate unexpectedly
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly. The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New possible jail location
|16 min
|Curious
|41
|Who knows Helen Smart and Donna Wilkie?
|36 min
|turtle ken
|5
|French onion dip
|37 min
|turtle ken
|4
|Who knows Tim Smart
|37 min
|turtle ken
|8
|Who Knows Keith and Rose Jones?
|39 min
|turtle ken
|3
|I saw a piece of nature today
|40 min
|turtle ken
|30
|There are somethings here on topix....
|41 min
|turtle ken
|15
|Who was shot on N 24th st
|2 hr
|Clueless
|31
|Sycamore Club resident drunk
|2 hr
|Trapper
|81
|Home wreckers
|3 hr
|Poopy pants sister
|17
|
|Easy women in terre haute
|4 hr
|Courtney Hoole
|17
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC