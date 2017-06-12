Daviess County looks for solutions for pavement in Amish community
Times Herald file photoA buggy makes its way south on CR 650E earlier this spring. Daviess County elected officials recently discussed the damage done by steel horseshoes on newly-paved roads in the rural area.
|
