Court: Toast after legal victory not a due process violation
The clink of a glass to celebrate a legal victory wasn't enough to indicate malice against the person who lost the case, the Indiana Court of Appeals said in part in an opinion Monday. The toast was held between then-Attorney General Greg Zoeller and his chief counsel for tax litigation, Andrew Swain, following a raid on an alleged puppy mill near Corydon in Harrison County.
